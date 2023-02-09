Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Keeneland Spring Meet ticket sales begin

(WKYT)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m., Keeneland will kick off ticket sales for its upcoming Spring Meet, according to a release.

The Spring Meet is currently set to be held April 7-28.

Event organizers said a variety of ticket options for dining, grandstand reserved seating and general admissions are available. All tickets must be pre-purchased through Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office.

According to the release, the 15-day Spring Meet will offer racing on Wednesdays through Sundays, except for Easter Sunday (April 9). Post time will be 1 p.m. daily.

Keeneland will award $8.05 million for 19 stakes during this season. This will begin with the $600,000 Central Bank Ashland opening Friday and the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass opening Saturday.

“Thanks to our equine community, including our fans, Keeneland enjoyed a historic racing year in 2022, and we are excited to continue to build on that momentum,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “The Keeneland team is busy finalizing plans for the spring, and we can’t wait to welcome guests in just a few short weeks for what we know will be a terrific racing season.”

To learn more about Keeneland racing, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Richard Gatewood, a staff member at Moore High School, is accused of fighting with a Moore...
Moore High School coach arrested for physical confrontation in school gym
Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000.
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Family of two Louisville children killed in Panama City crash files lawsuit
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess

Latest News

FILE: Peyton Siva
Louisville alumni team to play in The Basketball Tournament regional at Freedom Hall
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
Fairdale Youth League asking for help to fix failing field conditions
Construction at Churchill Downs
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs update on Oaks, Derby preparations
Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction...
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby