Keeneland Spring Meet ticket sales begin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m., Keeneland will kick off ticket sales for its upcoming Spring Meet, according to a release.

The Spring Meet is currently set to be held April 7-28.

Event organizers said a variety of ticket options for dining, grandstand reserved seating and general admissions are available. All tickets must be pre-purchased through Keeneland’s Official Online Ticket Office.

According to the release, the 15-day Spring Meet will offer racing on Wednesdays through Sundays, except for Easter Sunday (April 9). Post time will be 1 p.m. daily.

Keeneland will award $8.05 million for 19 stakes during this season. This will begin with the $600,000 Central Bank Ashland opening Friday and the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass opening Saturday.

“Thanks to our equine community, including our fans, Keeneland enjoyed a historic racing year in 2022, and we are excited to continue to build on that momentum,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “The Keeneland team is busy finalizing plans for the spring, and we can’t wait to welcome guests in just a few short weeks for what we know will be a terrific racing season.”

