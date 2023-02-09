Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Blood Center looking for donors as part of statewide blood drive


Two nonprofits are working together and inviting donors to give blood as part of National Donor Day.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two nonprofits are working together and inviting donors to give blood as part of National Donor Day.

Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering to host a statewide blood drive on Feb. 13 and 14 at several locations across the commonwealth.

The organizations said they hope to support the urgent-to-critical need for blood across Kentucky and help to support health and recovery of Kentucky transplant patients.

“Blood donors play such a crucial role in the process of organ donation and transplantation, and on February 13 and 14, we can’t think of a better way to honor these individuals than by donating blood,” Shelley Snyder, Executive Director of Donate Life KY said in a release. “National Donor Day also falls on Valentine’s Day, so we’re especially excited to see Kentuckians show love and honor to organ and tissue donors, recipients, and those awaiting their gift of life on this special day.”

Donors in Louisville will be able to stop at the Donate Life KY campus at 10301 Linn Station Road from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to make a donation at the Kentucky Blood Center Bloodmobile.

Anyone outside of Louisville will be able to donate at Kentucky Blood Center locations.

Kentucky Blood Center said all donors who give blood during the drive will receive a free long-sleeve shirt.

For more information and to schedule an appointment during the blood drive, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

