Kentucky Humane Society takes in 30 cats from large-scale neglect case in Mississippi

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is helping to care for 30 cats who were rescued from a large-scale neglect situation in Mississippi.

A total of 176 cats were rescued in January from three residential properties owned by a single individual, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

Law enforcement received a search and seizure on Jan. 31 for the three properties.

Officials said the cats were found in filthy conditions, living in stacked and cramped wired cages. Others were found hiding behind furniture and debris.

The cats’ litterboxes were overflowing and many cats had no access to water or food. Responders also noted the strong scent of ammonia in one of the residences.

Once the cats were removed from the homes, they were transported to safe locations to receive veterinary care.

KHS announced it was taking in 30 of the cats to its main campus in Louisville, where each cat will be assessed and treated before being placed up for adoption.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.