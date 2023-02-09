Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. GOP lawmakers propose bills to ban drag shows, curriculum from schools

Ky. GOP lawmakers propose bills to ban drag shows, curriculum from schools
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican lawmakers are proposing a bill aimed at banning drag shows and curriculum involving LGBTQ policies from schools.

Republican lawmakers filed House Bill 173 Tuesday and Senate Bill 150 Wednesday.

The bill is getting strong opposition from the other side of the aisle, saying it could be dangerous for children.

Mixed reactions from the Senate floor Wednesday after Senator Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, filed Senate Bill 150. He says it proposes three things.

One, it would require a district to notify parents when a student seeks out mental or physical health services. Two, a district must give parents a two-week notice and an opportunity to review materials for any curriculum related to human sexuality. Three, the bill proposes it would provide First Amendment protections to staff and students by ensuring no one is compelled or required to use pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex.

“The time to protect our students is long past due in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Sen. Wise. “As the former Education Committee Chairman, I’ve heard from parents, I’ve heard from administrators, those inside and outside of public education and from my own constituents, saying they are concerned where are educational priorities line up in Kentucky.”

Wise introduced Senate Bill 150 the day after Representative Josh Calloway introduced House Bill 173. A bill with very similar language.

Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, quickly took to the podium, following Wise. Pleading with the other senators not to pass the proposed bill.

Sen. Berg has worked to shed light on LGBTQ issues after the death of her transgender son Henry, who took his own life. She says he struggled with mental illness because of his battle to find acceptance.

“To the members of this body, that we avoid politicizing issues that are literally killing our children. That are literally putting them in the grave. We are politicizing this for no reason,” said Sen. Berg.

While those who propose these bills have called them the Childhood Protection in Education Act, or Rights in Public Schools Education, those against it have referred to them as Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Now, Chris Hartman with the Fairness Campaign says they’re already prepared to fight against the newest proposals.

“The bills that have been filed over the past couple days are versions of Florida’s Dont Say Gay, Dont Say Trans Bills, on steroids,” said Hartman.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000.
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Family of two Louisville children killed in Panama City crash files lawsuit
A coach at Moore High school was arrested on Wednesday and accused of fighting with a student,...
Moore High School coach arrested for physical confrontation in school gym
LMPD said calls came in around 9 a.m.
Man found dead in Russell neighborhood identified by officials
The victim was found dead inside a car.
Police: 16-year-old charged in connection to death of 19-year-old in Fairdale

Latest News

Man taken to hospital after California neighborhood shooting
1 driver dead, other driver injured in Greenbelt Highway collision
The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed.
LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’
I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout
Crews called to Coker Ave. after tree falls on home
Crews called to Coker Ave. after tree falls on home