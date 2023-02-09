Man taken to hospital after California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot in the California neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Thursday at about 6:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of Howard Street for a shooting report.

The officers found a man shot when they got there and he was transported to UofL Hospital. Police said his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

There are currently no suspects, but anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

