Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Afternoon recess at one JCPS school was disrupted after someone tried to get into the area where children were playing.

Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around Noon February 8, Williamson was spotted on the grounds of J.B. Atkinson Elementary School, located at 2811 Duncan St. His arrest report says Williamson was trying to get through a locked gate onto the playground where children playing.

After his arrest by JCPS police, Williamson was found to to have in his possession several used syringes along with a syringe filled with a liquid substance.

The report says Williamson admitted to having injected himself with fentanyl.

Williamson was scheduled to be arraigned this morning at the LMDC courtroom.

