Social media craze has thieves breaking into and stealing cars in broad daylight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A social media craze has car thieves targeting Hyundais and Kias. From schools to our own parking lot here at WAVE, cars are getting broken into and stolen.

We’ve reported on the videos that show how to break into Kias and Hyundais that have been all over social media.

Now the thieves have gotten bold enough to try and steal cars in broad daylight.

The break-ins have hit close to home for us at WAVE. WAVE employee Jonny Trego had his car broken into while at work on Monday.

“It’s just crazy to me to see that someone will watch a video and think, ‘hm I can commit this crime, it’s no biggie. I’ll get away with it,” Trego said.

In security footage from one of our parking lots, you can see three people walk into the lot.

They walk to the back where Trego’s car was parked, and then they get to work with one of them standing watch out front.

After finally breaking the glass, you can see one of them jump head first into the car.

“I mean the fact that they spent 15 minutes casing it,” Trego said. “They spent another 5-6 minutes trying to break the glass, and then 6 and a half inside the car actually trying to steal it, I was blown away.”

Trego’s car wasn’t the correct model, so the would-be thieves weren’t able to steal the car, but they still did some damage that Trego now has to pay to fix.

“They ripped apart my steering column, and they tried to pull the ignition off my steering column,” Trego said. “They also tried to access my fuse box, which I’m guessing there was some confusion when they got in there and it didn’t look like what it was supposed to look like on YouTube.”

Ana Fancera and her coworker weren’t as lucky. They work at Wheatley Elementary school and they both have Hyundais.

Last week their cars were stolen out of the parking lot in the middle of the school day.

“It’s a very bold move to do it especially at an elementary school when kids are present,” Fancera said. “It’s just not what we want or what we need.”

Police were able to find the cars, but they were severely damaged.

Fancera said she’s used the incidents to have mature conversations with her students and teach them why doing something like this is wrong.

“I don’t want our students that when they become teenagers or young adults, that could be their normal,” Fancera said.

Fancera said someone tried to steal another coworker’s Kia on Tuesday, but like Trego, the model didn’t match the ones in the videos so they couldn’t finish the job.

