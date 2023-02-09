Students at Central High celebrate National African American Read-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, students at Central High School celebrated the National African American Read-in.

The event was first established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in 1990.

The day is meant to introduce children to Black writers and celebrates those authors as well.

Readers around the community, like judges, educators and writers, shared their love of reading to high school students.

“My goal was to show them reading isn’t just a high school assignment,” Central High School Librarian Adrian Layne said.

This was the first year that Central High School participated in the event.

