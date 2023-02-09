Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Students at Central High celebrate National African American Read-in

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, students at Central High School celebrated the National African American Read-in.

The event was first established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in 1990.

The day is meant to introduce children to Black writers and celebrates those authors as well.

Readers around the community, like judges, educators and writers, shared their love of reading to high school students.

“My goal was to show them reading isn’t just a high school assignment,” Central High School Librarian Adrian Layne said.

This was the first year that Central High School participated in the event.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Richard Gatewood, a staff member at Moore High School, is accused of fighting with a Moore...
Moore High School coach arrested for physical confrontation in school gym
Timothy Ray Hatler, 66, is charged with one count of theft by deception over $10,000.
Business owner accused of not performing work he was contracted for
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner
Family of two Louisville children killed in Panama City crash files lawsuit
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess

Latest News

Keeneland Spring Meet ticket sales begin
I-65 South lanes expected to reopen in Hospital Curve area
I-65 South lanes expected to reopen in Hospital Curve area
Donations needed include housing, a car, furniture, household items and clothes.
Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire
Southern Indiana customers of CenterPoint Energy are calling for the company to take further...
CenterPoint Energy customers ask what’s next following carbon monoxide incident