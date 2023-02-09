Tickets on sale for 73rd annual Madison Regatta

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Hydroplane race lovers rejoice! One of the signature summer events in Southern Indiana makes its return this year.

The 73rd annual Madison Regatta takes place from June 30 to July 2 along the Ohio River at Madison’s Riverfront Park.

Madison Regatta hosts the Indiana Governor’s Cup with three of the fastest boat associations; H1Unlimited, Grand Prix America and Pro Lite Hydroplanes, according to a release.

In addition, the regatta hosts the Roostertail Music Festival with two nights of live music. Friday night’s headliner is Grammy-award winning artist Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, with Saturday featuring music from headliner Blackberry Smoke.

Tickets start at $40 for race admission through $55 for race and music festival access.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.