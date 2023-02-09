Contact Troubleshooters
Tickets on sale for 73rd annual Madison Regatta

69th annual Madison Regatta draws in tens of thousands
The 73rd annual Madison Regatta takes place from June 30 to July 2.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Hydroplane race lovers rejoice! One of the signature summer events in Southern Indiana makes its return this year.

The 73rd annual Madison Regatta takes place from June 30 to July 2 along the Ohio River at Madison’s Riverfront Park.

Madison Regatta hosts the Indiana Governor’s Cup with three of the fastest boat associations; H1Unlimited, Grand Prix America and Pro Lite Hydroplanes, according to a release.

In addition, the regatta hosts the Roostertail Music Festival with two nights of live music. Friday night’s headliner is Grammy-award winning artist Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, with Saturday featuring music from headliner Blackberry Smoke.

Tickets start at $40 for race admission through $55 for race and music festival access.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

