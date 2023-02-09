White Allies exhibit rooted in Civil Rights History.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new exhibit at the Roots 101 museum showcases the fight for Civil rights in Louisville was a joint effort between African Americans and those who stood against racial injustices.

The White Allies exhibit highlights stories of people in Louisville who helped Black people during the Civil Right Movement.

“When I was a kid in Louisville, I remember when family members went to the store and got credit from the white or Jewish store owner,” said Lamont Collins, CEO and Founder of Root 101 African American Museum. “There have always been white allies. When you are looking at the 1950s-1960s, the time we are trying to get equal rights, those white allies came to the table and put everything thing on the line. We had to have allies helping us move forward and allies open doors.”

Some people’s introduction to Black History is Rosa Parks, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr., but there are more people to add to that list.

The leaders and white allies of the Civil Rights movement teach us about racial tensions, character, and hope. Lessons that Collins believes are important to Black and American History.

“I think the White Allies accomplishes that in order to make America what we call great it took everyone working together,” said Collins. “When Martin Luther King talks about the character of a man, which is so important, I must see you as a man or woman first. Then, I need to understand you based on your character and not the color of your skin. That is what we must continue to understand.”

Collins believes people should learn the stories of Louisville and America as a whole.

He says Black history is American history, but some of those stories are never told. In the 1960s, Collins described it as a war for those who chose to help black people.

He says the people featured in the exhibit risked it all and it highlights those risks, as well as their importance today.

The exhibit is scheduled to remain up until August 2023.

