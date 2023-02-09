Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance inside a JCPS elementary school building.

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 by JCPS police. She is charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

The arrest report for Whiteside says she unlawfully entered Rutherford Elementary School around 3:35 p.m., went to a second floor classroom. Whiteside them began banging on a classroom door while demanding the teacher open it. She was also shouting “I’ll get you” at the teacher, according to the report.

When officers arrived, the report says Whiteside began to scream at them while yelling obsenities and throwing papers off a desk in the school lobby. She them began fighting officers when she was told she was under arrest.

The disruption caused the school to be placed into a full lockdown.

Whiteside was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Her bond was set at $7,500 cash.

