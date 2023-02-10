Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location

Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit...
Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location.(Barnes & Noble)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville bookstore has moved into a new location and will soon be hosting a grand opening ceremony.

Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location.

The company said the lease for the former location ended after 22 years, and the new location will be the first new bookstore in Kentucky with the company’s new store design and layout.

“Our Paddock Shops location has been the neighborhood bookstore here for over 21 years and we’re thrilled to be able to continue that tradition within the same shopping center,” Amy Fitzgerald, VP of Stores with Barnes & Noble said in a release. “Relocating gives our booksellers the opportunity to craft a beautiful and unique bookstore from the ground up and really curate the selection for their community. We’re especially fortunate to be able to offer continuity of service with no downtime, in the same center, with all the longtime booksellers this community has come to trust.”

The new location will officially open to the public on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony will welcome author Leesa Cross-Smith, who will also sign copies of B&N Book Club selection “Half-Blown Rose.”

For more information on upcoming Barnes & Noble events, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
LMPD is investigating a rape on March 25th.
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
LMPD: Golden Alert canceled after 96-year-old man found safe
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
If you’re looking to keep your fitness goals going into 2023, try the Louisville Rowing Club!
Louisville Rowing Club looking for new members
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation