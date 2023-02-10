Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An east Louisville bookstore has moved into a new location and will soon be hosting a grand opening ceremony.

Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the former Pier 1 location.

The company said the lease for the former location ended after 22 years, and the new location will be the first new bookstore in Kentucky with the company’s new store design and layout.

“Our Paddock Shops location has been the neighborhood bookstore here for over 21 years and we’re thrilled to be able to continue that tradition within the same shopping center,” Amy Fitzgerald, VP of Stores with Barnes & Noble said in a release. “Relocating gives our booksellers the opportunity to craft a beautiful and unique bookstore from the ground up and really curate the selection for their community. We’re especially fortunate to be able to offer continuity of service with no downtime, in the same center, with all the longtime booksellers this community has come to trust.”

The new location will officially open to the public on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony will welcome author Leesa Cross-Smith, who will also sign copies of B&N Book Club selection “Half-Blown Rose.”

For more information on upcoming Barnes & Noble events, click or tap here.

