Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business.

Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000.

The arrest report says Louisville Metro police called to the Racetrac Gas Station at 8000 Air Commerce Drive were shown videos of Crawford taking money from the business. The report says the thefts totaled $9,753 and the videos were recorded between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.

After he was placed into custody and given his Miranda rights, the report says Crawford admitted that it was him ion the video taking the money.

