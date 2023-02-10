Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Employee charged with theft of business cash

Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business.

Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000.

The arrest report says Louisville Metro police called to the Racetrac Gas Station at 8000 Air Commerce Drive were shown videos of Crawford taking money from the business. The report says the thefts totaled $9,753 and the videos were recorded between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.

After he was placed into custody and given his Miranda rights, the report says Crawford admitted that it was him ion the video taking the money.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
LMPD is investigating a rape on March 25th.
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
LMPD: Golden Alert canceled after 96-year-old man found safe
Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit...
Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location
If you’re looking to keep your fitness goals going into 2023, try the Louisville Rowing Club!
Louisville Rowing Club looking for new members
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation