FORECAST: Cloudy and cool today, sunshine returns in time for the weekend

Cloudy and cool today, sunshine returns in time for the weekend

Much warmer weather on the way for next week

Another active week with several rounds of showers and storms on the way

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will stick around for the majority of our Friday, with a few breaks allowing for some rays of sunshine to sneak in. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s for highs. Skies turn clear overnight, allowing for cold temperatures to settle in. Look for lows in the 20s.

We start the weekend with sunshine and blue skies! Temperatures will be relatively cool, dipping down into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds build back into the region Saturday night. Lows slide into the 20s and 30s.

By Sunday we’ll be back into the 50s with a few clouds. Rain and warmth return Tuesday through Thursday of next week . We’ll need to watch Thursday especially for any strong storm activity that may try to get going. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for updates.

