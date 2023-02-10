Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Quiet for the weekend, wet and warm pattern in the works

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold and clear start to the weekend with morning lows in the 20s
  • Several rounds of rain and storms arrive this week
  • Temperatures will soar well into the 50s and 60s by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover gradually breaks apart tonight, giving way to clearing skies. This allows much colder temperatures to settle in with lows dipping down into the 20s.

We start the weekend with sunshine and blue skies! Despite the cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 40s for afternoon highs.

Clouds gradually build back into the region Saturday night. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.

A system passing just to our southeast will bring a few hours of cloudiness on Sunday. If the system tries to creep further to the north, a few of our southern-most counties could see a short window where a few showers are possible.

As we look beyond the weekend, the new work week brings active and unsettled weather to WAVE Country. This means multiple waves of showers and storms are likely, with the first arriving late Tuesday.

Thursday’s system already has our attention as well, as a few strong storms are possible with a passing front. Temperatures will also be well above average through Thursday, with highs near 70° by midweek. Our warm-up won’t stick around for long though, temperatures come crashing back down into the 30s for highs on Friday.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more.

