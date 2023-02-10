Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Former UofL basketball player Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation

Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police.

Valentine was charged on Thursday with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend.

According to an arrest report, Valentine and his girlfriend went out to dinner so she could discuss moving out of Valentine’s residence.

Once they returned home, the two began arguing. Valentine is said to have taken the woman’s phone from her and dumped her purse out into a sink.

Police said Valentine then threw the woman off the bed and began strangling her.

The report states the victim had pain and redness on the sides of her neck and bruising on the back of her neck.

Valentine was booked at Metro Corrections and appeared in court on Friday morning.

A judge amended the charge to first degree strangulation and set Valentine’s bond at $25,000. He was ordered no contact with the victim.

Valentine is due back in court on Feb. 20.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
LMPD is investigating a rape on March 25th.
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her
One person has been taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday...
Person rescued from house fire in Parkland neighborhood
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Quiet for the weekend, wet and warm pattern in the works
David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the death of a man...
Suspect in boarding house homicide now behind bars
officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release.
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County