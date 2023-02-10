Former UofL basketball player Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police.

Valentine was charged on Thursday with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend.

According to an arrest report, Valentine and his girlfriend went out to dinner so she could discuss moving out of Valentine’s residence.

Once they returned home, the two began arguing. Valentine is said to have taken the woman’s phone from her and dumped her purse out into a sink.

Police said Valentine then threw the woman off the bed and began strangling her.

The report states the victim had pain and redness on the sides of her neck and bruising on the back of her neck.

Valentine was booked at Metro Corrections and appeared in court on Friday morning.

A judge amended the charge to first degree strangulation and set Valentine’s bond at $25,000. He was ordered no contact with the victim.

Valentine is due back in court on Feb. 20.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.