Former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation

Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police.

Valentine was charged with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend.

According to an arrest report, Valentine and his girlfriend went out to dinner so she could discuss moving out of Valentine’s residence.

Once they returned home, the two began arguing. Valentine is said to have taken the woman’s phone from her and dumped her purse out into a sink.

Police said Valentine then threw the woman off the bed and began strangling her.

The report states the victim had pain and redness on the sides of her neck and bruising on the back of her neck.

Valentine was booked at Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

