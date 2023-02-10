GOLDEN ALERT: LMPD investigating missing person, Delmon King

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is searching for 96-year-old Delmon King.

King was last seen in the 4600 block of Flintlock Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to the release, King suffers from multiple medical conditions which require medication.

King is approximately 5′9″ and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black bomber jacket.

LMPD said he was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with a Kentucky license plate: 361-MDK.

His was seen in the area of 6th and Winkler at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or 911.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.