Grant money up for grabs to fight climate change in Louisville

You could win up to $5,000 to make a change in your community, but you need to apply by the deadline.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You could win up to $5,000 to make a change in your community, but you need to apply before March 1.

The Louisville Sustainability Council is offering grants to combat climate change. They also want to focus on helping the most vulnerable in our community.

“It’s really really neat seeing and learning about the passions that folks have around sustainability projects in Louisville,” Louisville Sustainability Council board chair Ellen Trahan said. “So some of them I’ve heard of before and it’s great to kind of get a refresher on what these groups are doing. But some of them are just individuals that are coming up with these ideas.”

If you need help refining your idea, the Louisville Sustainability Council has a special event on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Previous grant winners will be on hand to walk you through the process. That event is happening at 6 p.m. at New Roots, which is located at 1800 Portland Avenue.

You can apply for the community grant at their website here.

