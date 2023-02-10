Jeffersonville police arrest man accused of molesting 10-year-old girl

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of molesting a 10-year-old student in Jeffersonville.

Caleb Watson was charged with five counts of child molestation - level one felony and one count of child molestation - level four felony.

According to Jeffersonville Police, the department received a report from the Department of Child Services on Feb. 2 in reference to a child molestation accusation happening in a Jeffersonville neighborhood.

DCS said the report came from a 10-year-old girl who accused Watson of molesting her.

School administration reported the incident to DCS, and Jeffersonville Police’s detective division was also notified and began an investigation.

The victim was protected while the investigation was ongoing by Jeffersonville Police, the Department of Child Services and the Family and Children’s Place.

On Feb. 8, Watson was contacted in Louisville with assistance of Louisville Metro Police. He provided a statement with officials confessing to several counts of child molestation that happened over a period of several years.

Police said investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Jeffersonville Police Department’s detective division at (812) 285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at (812) 218-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

