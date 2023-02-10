Kentucky Music Educators Association holds annual sing-along at Hyatt Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Music Educators Association held its annual sing-along event at the Hyatt Louisville Hotel this week.

Running from Wednesday, February 8 through February 11, the event showcases the top middle and high school students in band, orchestra and chorus in the state of Kentucky.

On Thursday night, students lined the balconies of the hotel and sang the national anthem.

The show contributed almost $3 million in estimated economic impact to the city.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.