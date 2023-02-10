KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville.

Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street.

Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US 68 in a 2000 Honda Accord when he failed to stop at a traffic control light.

KSP said he crashed with a 2018 Ford Explorer that was turning west on US 68. Hovious was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he later died.

The driver and two passengers in the Honda Accord are expected to be OK.

KSP continues to investigate the crash.

