KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County

(Source: WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of some pothole patching on state routes for Friday.

According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release, work is happening during “non-peak daytime hours” on these state routes:

  • KY 22 between mile points 3.2 and 1.8
  • KY 1408 (Floydsburg Road) between mile points 0 and 3.13
  • KY 1818 (Mt. Zion Road) between mile points 0 and 5.8
  • KY 393 (Payton Lane) between mile point 0 and 2.56
  • KY 2859 (Fible Lane) between mile points 0 and 2.4
  • Ky 53 bridges over I-71 in LaGrange
  • KY 146 between LaGrange and Crestwood

KYTC said that signs will be displayed and drivers should travel with caution through the area.

