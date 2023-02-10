KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of some pothole patching on state routes for Friday.

According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet release, work is happening during “non-peak daytime hours” on these state routes:

KY 22 between mile points 3.2 and 1.8

KY 1408 (Floydsburg Road) between mile points 0 and 3.13

KY 1818 (Mt. Zion Road) between mile points 0 and 5.8

KY 393 (Payton Lane) between mile point 0 and 2.56

KY 2859 (Fible Lane) between mile points 0 and 2.4

Ky 53 bridges over I-71 in LaGrange

KY 146 between LaGrange and Crestwood

KYTC said that signs will be displayed and drivers should travel with caution through the area.

