Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lawyer: Trump offers DNA to compare against accuser’s dress

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer said Friday that the former president is willing to provide a DNA sample to be compared against stains on the dress of a woman who accused him of raping her over a quarter century ago in a department store dressing room.

Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge in a letter that Trump will turn over the sample as long as lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, provide missing pages from a DNA report on the dress first.

According to a court filing Thursday, Trump and Carroll are both listed as their lawyers’ first possible witnesses at a trial scheduled to start April 24.

Carroll has sued Trump for defamation and for rape, saying Trump turned a friendly encounter at a luxury Manhattan department store in late 1995 or early 1996 into a violent rape.

She did not speak publicly about it until releasing a book in 2019: “What Do We need Men For?”

Trump has insisted the meeting never happened, including during an October deposition, and his lawyer said the same in his latest court filing.

Tacopina claimed that Carroll and her lawyers were trying to gain a publicity advantage by claiming Trump’s DNA is on the dress she wore the night she said she was raped.

“Mr. Trump’s DNA is either on the dress or it is not,” he said.

Tacopina said Carroll’s lawyers have declined to produce a dozen pages of the DNA report they obtained because “she knows his DNA is not on the dress because the alleged sexual assault never occurred.”

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, did not immediately comment, though she was expected to file a response to Tacopina’s letter to the judge.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball player Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
LMPD is investigating a rape on March 25th.
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to others during a news conference where he spoke of...
Florida doctors’ board tightens ban on gender-affirming care
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital
Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their...
License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods
Officials with the Louisville Zoo said that polar bear Lee made the move from the Louisville...
Louisville Zoo polar bear moved back to Columbus Zoo