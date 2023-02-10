License plates being stolen in Sellersburg neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sellersburg Police are asking people in the area to be aware of their surroundings and their license plates.

Officers have taken three reports about stolen plates in the past week.

The thefts happened in two Sellersburg neighborhoods: the Hill N Dale subdivision and Bridge Court.

Police say each of these thefts likely occurred overnight because people didn’t discover until the next morning that their license plate was missing.

Indiana officials said if this happens, people should call police first. Police will fill out a report to bring to the DMV where a person can apply for a replacement plate.

”We keep our car in the garage,” a neighbor said. ”We have pretty regular patrol in this area, so I am kind of surprised at it.”

Police said people can protect themselves by installing a security camera, buying a plate protector, keeping their porch lights on, and parking close to the garage.

”It’s a little frightening to know that it’s happened to more people, especially in the neighborhood,” a neighbor said.

Sellersburg police said no one has been arrested and there are no suspects.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact their non-emergency dispatch number at (812) 246-6996.

