Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Golden Alert canceled after 96-year-old man found safe

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department canceled the Golden Alert for 96-year-old Delmon King.

King was found safe Friday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is searching for 96-year-old Delmon King.

King was last seen in the 4600 block of Flintlock Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to the release, King suffers from multiple medical conditions which require medication.

King is approximately 5′9″ and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black bomber jacket.

LMPD said he was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Suburban with a Kentucky license plate: 361-MDK.

His was seen in the area of 6th and Winkler at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or 911.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
LMPD is investigating a rape on March 25th.
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man
Barnes & Noble relocated from its original location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit...
Barnes & Noble hosts grand opening for new Paddock Shops location
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Cloudy and cool today, sunshine returns in time for the weekend
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash