LMPD: Louisville man arrested following pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday afternoon, LMPD officers were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was nearly hit by a reported stolen vehicle that fled the scene.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said the vehicle was later spotted in the area of Rangeland Road and Shepherdsville Road where officers attempted to stop it.

However, the vehicle did not stop and continued to flee.

According to LMPD, a pursuit began, heading up I-71 northbound and entering Oldham County. At one point, the vehicle crossed over the median and ended up on the wrong side of the road on I-71.

Officials said the driver stopped soon after crossing the median and fled on foot before being apprehended.

The driver, Ivan Bennett III, is facing preliminary charges of fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment and speeding.

