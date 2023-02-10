LMPD: Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the California neighborhood Thursday evening, according to LMPD.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m.

Officials said once officers were on scene, they learned that a woman with a gunshot wound had been privately transported to Norton’s Hospital on East Chestnut Street.

The woman’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening at this time, according to LMPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

