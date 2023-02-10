Louisville Rowing Club looking for new members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking to keep your fitness goals in 2023, try the Louisville Rowing Club!

The club is looking for new members of all experience levels.

There are programs for adults as well as youth. This is the first year the club is introducing a middle school program to go along with the high school program.

They can help you out with classes if you’re still learning how to row.

There’s also an adaptive program for anyone who needs special coaching or equipment.

You can find more information on their website here.

