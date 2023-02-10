Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Rowing Club looking for new members

By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking to keep your fitness goals in 2023, try the Louisville Rowing Club!

The club is looking for new members of all experience levels.

There are programs for adults as well as youth. This is the first year the club is introducing a middle school program to go along with the high school program.

They can help you out with classes if you’re still learning how to row.

There’s also an adaptive program for anyone who needs special coaching or equipment.

You can find more information on their website here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
LMPD is investigating a rape on March 25th.
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
Richard Gatewood, a staff member at Moore High School, is accused of fighting with a Moore...
Moore High School coach arrested for physical confrontation in school gym
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

KYTC: Pothole patching scheduled on state routes in Oldham County
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
Earth Observation of a low-pressure system in the North Atlantic taken during a day pass by the...
Behind the Forecast: What is the North Atlantic Oscillation?
The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge and the skyline of Louisville, Kentucky.
Grant money up for grabs to fight climate change in Louisville