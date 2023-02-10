Louisville Zoo polar bear moved back to Columbus Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Louisville Zoo said that polar bear Lee made the move from the Louisville Zoo’s Glacier Run back to the Columbus Zoo on Thursday.

In an Instagram post from the Louisville Zoo, they said Lee is going to be paired with Columbus Zoo’s 16-year-old female polar bear Aurora.

The hope is that the two polar bears will make some cubs, as recommended by the Polar Bear Species Survival Plan.

The Zoo said Lee and Aurora are a proven pair and have made cubs before.

Though the Louisville Zoo said they will miss Lee, they are happy to see him continue his important role in helping the polar bear species.

