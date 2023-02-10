More than 100,000 inactive Ky. voters removed from voter rolls on Friday

Contact Troubleshooters
The National Voter Registration Act and a similar law in Kentucky requires a multi-year process to remove inactive voters.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams announced around 127,000 inactive voters will be removed from voter rolls by the end of the day on Friday.

According to a release, Adams said more than 300,000 inactive voters have been removed since he took office in Jan. 2020.

The National Voter Registration Act and a similar law in Kentucky requires a multi-year process to remove inactive voters from the system.

“Those who have moved away, passed away, or been put away are consistently coming off our rolls,” Adams said in a release. “Kentuckians’ confidence in our election process is well-deserved.”

The secretary of state’s office said the 127,000 voters removed on Friday included around 60,000 registered Democrats, around 51,000 registered Republicans and around 16,000 independent voters.

