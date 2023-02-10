Person rescued from house fire in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday afternoon.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper said the fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street was called in around 1:12 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene two minutes later and found smoke coming from a single-story home.

Firefighters entered the home and located an adult inside the bedroom of the home. The person was taken outside and treated until Louisville EMS arrived at the scene and took the person to the hospital.

Cooper said it took 24 firefighters around eight minutes to get the fire under control. The building received minor damage from the fire.

No other neighboring properties were damaged.

Louisville Fire’s Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

