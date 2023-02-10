Person rescued from Parkland house fire believed to have started fire, officials state

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person who was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday afternoon is believed to be the suspect who started the fire, according to Louisville Fire officials.

Major Bobby Cooper said the fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street was called in around 1:12 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene two minutes later and found smoke coming from a single-story home.

Firefighters entered the home and located an adult inside the bedroom of the home. The person was taken outside and treated until Louisville EMS arrived at the scene and took the person to the hospital.

Arson investigators believe the fire was intentionally set by the suspect.

Cooper said it took 24 firefighters around eight minutes to get the fire under control. The building received minor damage from the fire.

No other neighboring properties were damaged.

Investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

