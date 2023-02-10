Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County

officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release.
officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night.

Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release.

Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to the back and a man in a room near the garage with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said first aid and CPR were performed until Nelson County EMS arrived.

Early investigation revealed the incident appeared to be an attempted murder-suicide.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The extent of her injuries was not provided.

74-year-old Daniel Lindsey was taken to Flaget Hospital and later died due to his injuries.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
LMPD is investigating a rape on March 25th.
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball star Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

The event showcases the top middle and high school students in band, orchestra and chorus in...
Kentucky Music Educators Association holds annual sing-along at Hyatt Louisville
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
LMPD: Golden Alert canceled after 96-year-old man found safe
If you’re looking to keep your fitness goals going into 2023, try the Louisville Rowing Club!
Louisville Rowing Club looking for new members
The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge and the skyline of Louisville, Kentucky.
Grant money up for grabs to fight climate change in Louisville