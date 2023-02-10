Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night.

Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release.

Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to the back and a man in a room near the garage with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said first aid and CPR were performed until Nelson County EMS arrived.

Early investigation revealed the incident appeared to be an attempted murder-suicide.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The extent of her injuries was not provided.

74-year-old Daniel Lindsey was taken to Flaget Hospital and later died due to his injuries.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

