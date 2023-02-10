Relief supplies leave Louisville for earthquake ravaged Turkey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two truckloads of bleach-making devices are on their way to earthquake-ravaged Turkey.

They are part of relief efforts contributed by the Louisville non-profit WaterStep.

Their purpose is to provide disinfectant and prevent the spread of disease.

“We’ve not worked in Europe before,” WaterStep founder Mark Hogg said. “So some of our equipment has to be modified to be able to operate with European electricity.”

WaterStep is a non-profit providing water purification and disinfectant-making devices.

After responding to a least a dozen major earthquakes around the word, the disaster in Turkey created its own special challenge.

Transporting the devices to Turkey is relatively easy, getting them to areas hit by the earthquake is not.

It took days of networking for WaterStep to find someone in Turkey who could make sure the devices do not get lost in a warehouse.

“They can identify clothing and diapers and that kind of thing, but this is special equipment,” Hogg said. “Without our person there that knows what it does and where it needs to go, it won’t get there.”

According to a WaterStep press release, “40 BleachMakers and 40 50-pound bags of salt will be transported to Chicago via semi-truck and flown to Turkey courtesy of Turkish Airlines. The BleachMaker is a portable device that uses water, salt and a 12vDC power source to produce powerful disinfectant used for cleaning, cooking, bathing and even sanitizing hospitals and medical clinics.”

Hogg thanked GE for it’s support in making the shipment possible.

The non-profit is asking for public donations to allow for future shipments of equipment.

For more information on how to donate, click or tap here.

