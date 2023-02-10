Suspect in boarding house homicide now behind bars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder.

On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a boarding house in the 2700 block of W. Jefferson Street after the body of Christopher Adams, 58, was discovered. Adams had been beaten and stabbed.

Smith and Adams both lived at the boarding house.

Other residents of the boarding house told detectives they saw Smith push Adams through a door and hit him with a can of paint and a pot. The witnesses said Smith was armed with a knife at the time.

While the investigation was ongoing, Smith called one of the witnesses and agreed to speak with a detective over the phone. During the call, Smith admitted to striking Adams multiple times. Smith also said he wanted to turn himself in.

Bond for Smith has been set at $50,000 cash. He will be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.