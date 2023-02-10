Contact Troubleshooters
Vigil held for Black transgender woman who was murdered as she was leaving her job

Family, friends, and other supporters gathered to remember a black transgender woman who was gunned down as she was leaving her job in Butchertown last Friday.
By David Ochoa
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family, friends, and other supporters gathered to remember a black transgender woman who was gunned down as she was leaving her job in Butchertown last Friday.

Zachee Imanitwitaho was shot and killed as she left the JBS Swift plant last week. More than a dozen Louisville advocacy and support groups, along with many from the LGBTQ community, had a candlelight vigil to honor her.

Dozens of people showed up to pay their respects. Most of them never knew her, but they braved the cold and the wind to show their support.

They stood in a circle silently paying their respects as friend of and family of Imanitwitaho gathered in the W.T. Shumake and Daughters Funeral Home for her visitation.

“Folks came out today to mark the life of Zachee, to say that it mattered, and to express their sympathy and support to Zachee’s family,” the Executive Director of the Fairness Campaign Chris Hartman said.

It was meant to be a candlelight vigil, but the blustery wind made it difficult to light the candles.

However, that didn’t stop the group, instead using the flashlight’s on their phones to emulate the flames.

“What I will always remember is her big smile, her excitement to be here in the US and start her life, start a job, and support herself and her family,” Becky Burnside said.

Imanitwitaho was born in a refugee camp in Rwanda before coming to the United States. She came into the country through Catholic Charities in August 2019, which is where Burnside met her.

Burnside has been working with family since they came to the country.

“We wanted her to have every opportunity to shine and be herself and to have that cut short is devastating,” Burnside said.

Imanitwitaho was leaving work on February 3rd when she was shot and killed. Edilberto Reyes turned himself in for the shooting.

Why she was shot is still unclear.

“Because she was transgender has certainly moved so many members of our community to express their sympathy, their sorrow, their hurt, their fear,” Hartman said.

According to Burnside, Imanitwitaho family thinks she was born with girls’ genes but was born as a boy.

Burnside said Imanitwitaho loved fashion and spending time with her friends.

“Zachee had a hard life and I like to think she’s feeling the love from all these people who didn’t even know her now,” Burnside said.

Police have not said if they think this killing was a hate crime. Burnside says Imanitwitaho was the only provider for her mother.

There is a GoFundMe for her funeral expenses here.

