Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook Marketplace.

20-year-old Heaven Simpson was arrested on January 27th on 6 counts of robbery.

Reports state victims were in contact with a “Tabitha Hall” Facebook page to purchase an iPhone. All victims set up times and places to meet with the woman for the exchange.

When the victims arrived, they were robbed of their phones and money at gunpoint.

Simpson has admitted to being involved in these incidents and she is set to appear in court on March 3rd.

