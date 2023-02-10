Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her

A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook Marketplace.(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook Marketplace.

20-year-old Heaven Simpson was arrested on January 27th on 6 counts of robbery.

Reports state victims were in contact with a “Tabitha Hall” Facebook page to purchase an iPhone. All victims set up times and places to meet with the woman for the exchange.

When the victims arrived, they were robbed of their phones and money at gunpoint.

Simpson has admitted to being involved in these incidents and she is set to appear in court on March 3rd.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS...
Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown
Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball player Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
LMPD is investigating a rape on March 25th.
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges

Latest News

One person has been taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire on Friday...
Person rescued from house fire in Parkland neighborhood
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Quiet for the weekend, wet and warm pattern in the works
David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder in the death of a man...
Suspect in boarding house homicide now behind bars
officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release.
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County