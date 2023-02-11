Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Eagles fan gets kidney from Chiefs fan: Marines, bonded by donation, heading to Super Bowl

Workers getting State Farm Stadium in Arizona ready for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game.
Workers getting State Farm Stadium in Arizona ready for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game.(AP Photo/Matt York)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two former Marines bonded by a kidney donation and their love of football are now headed to the Super Bowl.

John Gladwell, a Kansas City resident and Chiefs fan, donated a kidney to Philadelphia Eagles backer Billy Welsh two years ago after Welsh, who lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease.

The two men first met at a military base in the early 2000s and remained in touch through social media after they left the service. When Welsh made a post in 2019 asking if anyone was willing to become a donor, Gladwell responded and soon learned he was a 99% match. He eventually flew to Philadelphia, where the 10-hour surgical procedure was performed.

“It meant the world to me. I was speechless. John Gladwell is my hero,” Welsh said Wednesday when the two men appeared on NBC’s Today show.

Gladwell said he didn’t hesitate to make the donation because Welsh has a son who is a little older than his own grandson.

“I wasn’t going to let his son grow up without his dad being there for everything,” Gladwell said.

The all-expenses-paid Super Bowl trip was put together by Eagles President Don Smolenski and his Chiefs counterpart Mark Donovan. Smolenski said the story symbolizes the unifying aspects of the Marine Corps and the NFL. The team presidents spoke with the two men during a video call last Sunday, letting them know they would be flown to Arizona on Friday, put up in hotel rooms and have side-by-side seats for the big game.

“The opportunity to bring these two guys together, their two teams playing on the biggest stage in sports, it’s very, very humbling and gratifying,” Smolenski told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Welsh said he was “speechless” when he got the news. Gladwell, meanwhile, thought he was getting a spam call when a Super Bowl Host Committee representative contacted him Sunday morning.

“They’re like, ‘You’re going to the Super Bowl,’” Gladwell said, remembering the shock. “I’m like, ‘I am?’”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball player Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her

Latest News

NASA's Curiosity rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills...
NASA rover finds ‘clearest evidence yet’ of ancient lake on Mars
The FBI is getting its first look at the debris from that suspected spy balloon.
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000
After 132 hours under rubble, 3 or 4-year-old girl Şengul Karabas is rescued ahead of her...
Girl rescued 132 hours after earthquake in Turkey