Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake...
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
Business owner Ausha Hilliman opens up her coffee shop Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop in West...
West Louisville welcomes new Black-owned coffee shop with help from Bellarmine University
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
Six year-old Smith Gilbert made his acting debut on a Super Bowl commercial centered around...
New Albany Kindergartner makes his acting debut during Super Bowl commercial
Scammers targeting people buying concert and airline tickets

Latest News

Traffic is delayed on I-64 East near 22nd Street in Louisville due to a multi-vehicle accident.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-64 due to multi-vehicle accident
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path
Expert advice for managing your finances as a couple
Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
Expert advice for couples on how to talk about finances