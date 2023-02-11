FORECAST: Mostly sunny and dry weekend ahead of a wet and warm week

Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, February 11, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much needed sunshine and dry time this weekend
  • Scattered showers are likely for Valentine’s Day evening
  • Warm temperatures and storms likely by midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures will rebound to near 50° for our afternoon highs, with a nice boost from today’s sunshine.

Clouds gradually stream into the region through this afternoon as a system passes just to our south and east. Clouds continue to thicken across the region Saturday night.

Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s. A system passing just to our southeast will bring a few hours of cloudiness on Sunday.

If the system tries to creep further to the north, a few of our southernmost counties could see a short window where a few showers are possible. Clear skies return Sunday night, allowing for temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

As we look beyond the weekend, the new work week brings active and unsettled weather to WAVE Country. This means multiple waves of showers and storms are likely, with the first arriving late Tuesday.

Thursday’s system already has our attention as well, as a few strong storms are possible with a passing front. Temperatures will also be well above average through Thursday, with highs near 70° by midweek.

Our warm-up won’t stick around for long though, temperatures come crashing back down into the 30s for highs on Friday.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

