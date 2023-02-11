Contact Troubleshooters
Lawmakers hopeful about legalization of sports betting

With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, the American Gaming Association estimates bets on this year's match-up may total $16 billion dollars.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, the American Gaming Association estimates bets on this year’s match-up may total $16 billion dollars.

Unfortunately, Kentucky will not see any of that money, because sports betting is illegal in the Commonwealth. That’s not stopping Kentuckians.

“Sports betting is very accessible it’s just not in our borders,” House Representative Al Gentry said. “That’s why we have pushed really hard to get this passed. The people want it and it’s about time we give the people what they want. It’s what our job is.”

Kentucky’s neighbors, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina, have already cashed in on sports betting. It’s estimated that Kentucky loses 20 million dollars each year without it.

People opposed to sports gambling believe more Kentuckians will develop gambling addictions, but lawmakers disagree.

Representative Gentry said a portion of tax revenue from sports betting would go to funding gambling treatment programs, which is something he says the Commonwealth needs now.

“More than two million people in Kentucky gambled in 2022,” Gentry said. “So if you take 2% of that number, you are talking about 50,000 Kentuckians that have some sort of addiction problem with gambling. There is not public funding going toward that right now. We must fix that.”

Derby City Gaming in Downtown Louisville could become a site for sports gambling in the Commonwealth if it becomes legal.

The House introduced a bill that would expand gambling in Kentucky, but Gentry said he doesn’t think it will get the votes needed to pass both chambers. He said a similar bill that could be introduced soon may have a better chance.

