LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed Friday night after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Louisville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

LMPD said there are no suspects at this time and the homicide is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

