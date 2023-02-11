Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital

At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed...
At least five people were injured after an airfield bus collided with an aircraft being towed at LAX.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jet being towed on a taxiway collided with a bus at Los Angeles International Airport late Friday, injuring five people. There was no interruption to airport operations.

LAX Airport said on Twitter that the jet was being towed from a gate to a parking area when it “made contact” with a shuttle bus.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said four people were hospitalized in the “low-speed collision.” Another person was treated at the scene.

There was only one person on the plane, a worker, when the collision occurred, LAFD said.

A large skid mark from the jet’s tire was visible, and the windshield of the bus had extensive damage, according to ABC7.com.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball player Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her

Latest News

LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Turkey’s president raises earthquake death toll, bringing total confirmed dead above 25,000
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Wagner owner says war in Ukraine could drag on for years
The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Humanitarian crisis looms after Turkey earthquake