V-Grits vegan restaurant moving to Logan Street Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - V-Grits, a vegan comfort food restaurant in Louisville, is closing its current location and moving into the Logan Street Market, according to a Facebook post.

The post mentions the struggle that many small businesses are facing, with sales going down and costs going up.

“You may have noticed that a lot of small businesses are struggling right now and many are shutting down entirely, especially in the restaurant industry,” V-Grits owner Kristina Addington said. “That was a serious consideration for us because of the very major losses in 2022. Sales have gone way down for this industry and the cost of everything we purchase has gone up.”

Addington said the only way the restaurant can continue is to downsize and focus only on vegan comfort food.

According to the Facebook post, V-Grits expects their last day at the Barret Avenue location to be Feb. 26.

Chimera Brewing, which operated in the same location, is also going to be closed down because of the move.

V-Grits said they used Chimera as a way to serve craft beer and give back to local nonprofits.

In the post, Addington said they plan on opening at Logan Street Market in March.

