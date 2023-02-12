Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when the 14-year-old and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found the 14-year-old on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR. The boy died of his injuries.

After speaking with the homeowner and the victim’s cousin, officers learned that the victim accidentally discharged one round, striking himself in the chest.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake...
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky
Shawnee Goodman is still pushing for justice after her daughter Brittney Boman was shot and...
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks about the unidentified object in Canadian...
Trudeau speaks about object shot down over Canada
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey detains building contractors as quake deaths pass 33,000
In Hatay, Turkey, an 85-year-old-woman was rescued nearly a week after the quake.
RAW: 85-year-old rescued after 152 hours in quake rubble
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at...
Candy firm fined after 2 workers fall into vat of chocolate
Nicaragua released political prisoners this week, sending almost all of them to the U.S.
Nicaragua releases more than 200 political prisoners, send them to US