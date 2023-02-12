Contact Troubleshooters
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout

On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake...
On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake subdivision, according to Shepherdsville Police(Storyblocks)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake subdivision, according to Shepherdsville Police

Detective Casey Clark with Shepherdsville Police said the report came from a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

After meeting with police, the neighbor went to search for the vehicle and found it on Nancy Drive and tried to block the car in on the one-way street, according to Clark.

Clark said the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly hit the neighbor’s truck and fled the scene.

The neighbor gave chase and was met with multiple cars which started to shoot at him. Five shots were fired, and one bullet hit the neighbor’s driver side fender. The neighbor then returned one shot in an attempt to get out.

According to officials, no one was injured.

Clark said three juveniles were arrest and a stolen vehicle from Louisville was seized.

The three juveniles are facing charges of fleeing from police, evading arrest and receiving stolen property. One of the juveniles is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, according to officials.

Clark believes around 10 to 15 juveniles with multiple stolen vehicles are involved.

Clark advised people to lock their car doors. He also advised that if anyone thinks they see the juveniles in question to not confront them and to call the police as they are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has surveillance systems in the area or information on the incident is asked to call (502) 921-1000.

