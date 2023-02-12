Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.

According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.

The shelter now has two dogs that are in need of adoption. One is a 1-year-old Retriever and Siberian Husky mix named Charlie and the other is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix named Dunkin.

Both dogs are altered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations.

“We have a limited number of dogs, but the ones that we have need to go to a home,” said Dave Hall, NAFC Animal Shelter executive director. “They would do better in a home environment.”

Hall added that the two dogs they have are very energetic and the person who adopts them will need to work to make their home the dogs’ forever home. For this reason, that is why the two dogs have not been adopted.

“When you have an animal that requires a little bit more attention than maybe what you’re prepared to do, they kind of stay at the shelter longer,” Hall said.

Before adopting, the shelter arranges an appointment and encourages the entire family to come along and see how the dog will react to the family.

“It’s an opportunity for potential new adopters to figure out how the animal would react to their whole family,” Hall said. “This will at least let people know what they’re getting into.”

To make an adoption, go to http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org/ and fill out an application form under the “Public Forms” tab.

