Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter

(damedeeso)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting a Valentine’s Day present for that animal lover in your life just got easier with the help of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.

According to News and Tribune, the animal shelter has a special promotion on Feb. 14 and 15 for 50% off for dog adoptions to try to give the canines a home for the holiday.

The shelter now has two dogs that are in need of adoption. One is a 1-year-old Retriever and Siberian Husky mix named Charlie and the other is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix named Dunkin.

Both dogs are altered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations.

“We have a limited number of dogs, but the ones that we have need to go to a home,” said Dave Hall, NAFC Animal Shelter executive director. “They would do better in a home environment.”

Hall added that the two dogs they have are very energetic and the person who adopts them will need to work to make their home the dogs’ forever home. For this reason, that is why the two dogs have not been adopted.

“When you have an animal that requires a little bit more attention than maybe what you’re prepared to do, they kind of stay at the shelter longer,” Hall said.

Before adopting, the shelter arranges an appointment and encourages the entire family to come along and see how the dog will react to the family.

“It’s an opportunity for potential new adopters to figure out how the animal would react to their whole family,” Hall said. “This will at least let people know what they’re getting into.”

To make an adoption, go to http://www.nafcanimalshelter.org/ and fill out an application form under the “Public Forms” tab.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship...
Former UofL basketball player Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
Mark J. Williamson, 51, of Louisville, was arrested for trying to get into a locked playground...
Police: Man with filled syringe tried to enter school playground during recess
From left to right: Myong Hui Evans, Guihua Fang, Shizhe Jin.
3 arrested on human trafficking charges
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her

Latest News

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in a Terrier mix whose condition is just...
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
3 Dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
3 Dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
Bluegrass Pugfest is an annual Pug celebration that benefits Pug rescue groups around the nation.
Bluegrass PugFest to take over KY Expo Center