FORECAST: Sunny, dry and warm into Monday, warm and unsettled week ahead

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY 2/16/23

WEATHER HEADLINES

We remain warm and dry through Monday

Scattered showers are likely for Valentine’s Day evening

An ALERT DAY has been declared for Thursday for the chance of strong storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for our Super Bowl Sunday!

Afternoon highs will warm well into the middle to upper 50s. We stay mainly clear and dry tonight. Lows will fall into the low to mid 30s.

Monday will be a breezy and warm day! Afternoon highs will climb well into the mid to upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Wind gusts could reach speeds up to 20 mph.

Temperatures won’t be quite as cold Monday night as our winds gradually shift bringing in warmer air from the southwest. Lows will fall into the middle 30s under mostly clear skies.

As we look beyond the weekend, the new work week brings active and unsettled weather to WAVE Country. This means multiple waves of showers and storms are likely, with the first arriving late Tuesday.

Thursday’s system already has our attention as well, for the risk of seeing a few strong/severe storms.

While the fine-tune details are limited at this time, we have already issued a WAVE Weather Alert Day for Thursday as our confidence in the forecast increases.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more updates on this week’s rain and storm chances!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.