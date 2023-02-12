Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘I’m trying to keep everyone walking’: 102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week

Jean Bailey is all business leading an exercise class at an assisted living facility in Nebraska.
By Melissa Fry
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A 102-year-old woman in Nebraska is living proof that your age can’t keep you from staying in shape.

Jean Bailey is all business as she leads her exercise class at Elk Ridge Assisted Living Center in Elkhorn.

When it comes to health, Bailey doesn’t just talk the talk.

“It’s a half-hour exercise that does your whole body,” she said.

Bailey coaches her neighbors four times a week.

“I just think it’s so important to keep your body busy as well as your mind; it’s very important to keep your mind occupied,” she said.

Bob Howell is one of her students.

“It’s good for us. We need that,” he said.

Bailey said she also needs the exercise.

“I’m trying to keep everyone walking and to be able to be on their own,” she said.

Even at her age, Bailey said she isn’t done just yet and plans to keep coaching as she lives her life to the fullest.

“God lets you stay around like this, and I’m not sure why, so there’s things I must have to do yet,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking...
Employee charged with theft of business cash
On Saturday morning around 4 a.m. a stolen vehicle was reported in the Mallard Lake...
3 juveniles arrested in Shepherdsville after car theft investigation turned into shootout
A woman is facing charges after robbing people who tried to buy an iPhone from her on Facebook...
Woman facing charges for robbing people who tried to buy iPhones from her
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky
Shawnee Goodman is still pushing for justice after her daughter Brittney Boman was shot and...
Southern Indiana mother pushing for justice more than 100 days after daughter’s shooting

Latest News

The aftermath of the Feb. 11, 2023, crash.
Suspected drunken driver plows Porsche into home, police say
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
At 102, Jean Bailey leads an exercise class, hoping to keep everyone in good health.
102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week
The officers were not hurt. Their names have not been released.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man